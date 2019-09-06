Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
M.Berrettini
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Matteo Berrettini - ...
Paris Masters - 28 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Matteo Berrettini and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
A.Rublev
5
64
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
01/10/2019
Tennis news - Andy Murray battles past world No 13 Matteo Berrettini in China Open
ATP Beijing