Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
M.Raonic VS D.Thiem
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Milos Raonic - Dominic Thiem
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Milos
Raonic
Raonic
Canada
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)98
- Age28
ATP ranking32
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Norrie
3
2
M.Raonic
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
H.Chung
✓
6
7
M.Raonic
4
5
Montreal Masters
Singles
2nd Round
F.Auger-Aliassime
✓
6
3
0
M.Raonic
3
6
0
A
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Pouille
4
4
M.Raonic
✓
6
6
ATP Washington
Singles
3rd Round
M.Raonic
4
4
P.Gojowczyk
✓
6
6
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
D.Schwartzman
6
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
5
P.Carreño
0
A
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
F.Verdasco
6
3
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
