Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

M.Raonic VS D.Thiem

30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
Match
LIVE - Milos Raonic - Dominic Thiem

Paris Masters - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Milos Raonic
Milos
Raonic
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    98
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
32
Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
