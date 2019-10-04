Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

N.Djokovic VS C.Moutet

30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
User comments

LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Corentin Moutet

Paris Masters - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Corentin Moutet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Corentin Moutet
Corentin
Moutet
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
97
