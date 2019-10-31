Paris Masters
Singles | Final
N.Djokovic VS D.Shapovalov
3 November 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Denis Shapovalov
Paris Masters - 03 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 03 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
Semifinal
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
G.Dimitrov
65
4
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
1
2
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
79
6
K.Edmund
67
1
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
C.Moutet
62
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
6
5
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
7
6
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
Semifinal
D.Shapovalov
✓
R.Nadal
A
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
G.Monfils
2
2
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
2
7
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
5
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
2
A
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
