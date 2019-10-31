Paris Masters
Singles | Final

N.Djokovic VS D.Shapovalov

3 November 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Denis Shapovalov

Paris Masters - 03 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 03 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
View more matches
Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
28
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

play
Video

Tennis news - Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters

Paris Masters
01/11/2019

Football news - Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris

01/11/2019

Watch: Djokovic grits his teeth to beat Edmund in Paris

Paris Masters
31/10/2019

Tennis news - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal reach quarters as Zverev is dumped out in Paris

Paris Masters
31/10/2019