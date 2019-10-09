Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
N.Djokovic VS K.Edmund
31 October 2019 Starting from 15:00
Court Central
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Kyle Edmund
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Kyle Edmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
C.Moutet
62
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
6
5
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
7
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
7
6
J.Isner
5
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
3
ATP Tokyo
Singles
Final
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
J.Millman
3
2
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age24
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
K.Edmund
✓
7
6
D.Schwartzman
5
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
✓
6
6
R.Berankis
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
4
6
65
Z.Zhang
✓
6
3
77
