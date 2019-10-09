Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

N.Djokovic VS K.Edmund

31 October 2019 Starting from 15:00

Court Central
Match
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Kyle Edmund

Paris Masters - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Kyle Edmund live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
75
Previous matches
