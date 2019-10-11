Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final

N.Djokovic VS S.Tsitsipas

1 November 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paris Masters - 01 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Novak Djokovic
Novak
Djokovic
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
1
Previous matches
View more matches
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
GreeceGreece
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
7
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

play
Video

Tennis news - Stefanos Tsitisapas sets up Novak Djokovic clash with Alex De Minaur win

Paris Masters
31/10/2019

Paris Masters news – Novak Djokovic survives scare to see off gutsy Corentin Moutet

Paris Masters
30/10/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev sees off Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Shanghai Masters final

Shanghai Masters
12/10/2019

Shanghai Masters: 'Next Gen' make their mark as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic bow out

Shanghai Masters
11/10/2019