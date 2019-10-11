Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
N.Djokovic VS S.Tsitsipas
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Novak Djokovic - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Novak
Djokovic
Djokovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age32
ATP ranking1
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
79
6
K.Edmund
67
1
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
77
6
C.Moutet
62
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
N.Djokovic
6
5
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
7
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
7
6
J.Isner
5
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Djokovic
✓
6
6
D.Shapovalov
3
3
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.De Minaur
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
6
6
F.Krajinovic
6
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
64
6
6
R.Berankis
77
2
4
