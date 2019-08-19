Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

R.Albot VS A.Seppi

29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Court 1
LIVE - Radu Albot - Andreas Seppi

Paris Masters - 29 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Radu Albot and Andreas Seppi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Radu Albot
Radu
Albot
MoldovaMoldova
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
49
Previous matches
Andreas Seppi
Andreas
Seppi
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
71
Previous matches
