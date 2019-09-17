Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Nadal
 
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Rafael Nadal - ...

Paris Masters - 28 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Rafael Nadal and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Rafael Nadal pulls out of the Shanghai Masters with a wrist injury

Shanghai Masters
04/10/2019

Tennis news - Red-hot Daniil Medvedev sets up Coric clash in St Petersburg final

21/09/2019

Roger Federer gives verdicts on Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's training before Laver Cup

18/09/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'not unbeatable' - Patrick Mouratoglou

17/09/2019