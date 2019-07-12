Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
R.Bautista VS A.De Minaur
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Roberto Bautista - Alex De Minaur
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Opelka
✓
6
3
6
R.Bautista
3
6
3
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet
2
6
3
R.Bautista
✓
6
4
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
4
5
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
View more matches
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking18
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
1
4
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
Final
R.Federer
✓
6
6
A.De Minaur
2
2
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
62
77
63
A.De Minaur
✓
77
64
77
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Struff
4
64
A.De Minaur
✓
6
77
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
T.Fritz
3
3
View more matches
07/08/2019
Tennis news - Dan Evans sets up Rafael Nadal clash with victory over Alex De Minaur
Montreal Masters