Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
R.Bautista
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
Paris Masters - 28 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Roberto Bautista and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Roberto
Bautista
Bautista
Spain
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age31
ATP ranking10
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Opelka
✓
6
3
6
R.Bautista
3
6
3
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Gasquet
2
6
3
R.Bautista
✓
6
4
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
M.Copil
4
5
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
R.Bautista
65
4
M.Berrettini
✓
77
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
✓
6
7
R.Opelka
4
5
