Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

S.Wawrinka VS M.Cilic

30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Marin Cilic

Paris Masters - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Stan Wawrinka
Stan
Wawrinka
SwitzerlandSwitzerland
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    81
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
16
Marin Cilic
Marin
Cilic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    89
  • Age
    31
ATP ranking
24
