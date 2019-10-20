Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
S.Wawrinka VS M.Cilic
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Marin Cilic
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Marin Cilic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking16
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
✓
S.Wawrinka
A
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
5
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
3
7
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
3
4
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Final
S.Wawrinka
6
4
4
A.Murray
✓
3
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
J.Sinner
3
2
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
View more matches
Marin
Cilic
Cilic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)89
- Age31
ATP ranking24
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cilic
✓
77
6
H.Hurkacz
65
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Rublev
✓
7
6
M.Cilic
5
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Cilic
✓
6
4
77
J.Chardy
4
6
62
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
M.Cilic
✓
6
77
I.Karlovic
1
65
View more matches
