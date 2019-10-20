Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
S.Wawrinka VS R.Nadal
31 October 2019 Starting from 19:30
Court Central
LIVE - Stan Wawrinka - Rafael Nadal
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stan Wawrinka and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stan
Wawrinka
Wawrinka
Switzerland
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age34
ATP ranking16
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
S.Wawrinka
✓
77
77
M.Cilic
63
65
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
R.Federer
✓
S.Wawrinka
A
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
5
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
3
7
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
3
4
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Final
S.Wawrinka
6
4
4
A.Murray
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
5
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
5
3
7
6
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
5
4
6
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
3
6
6
View more matches
