Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas VS ...
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Stefanos Tsitsipas - ...
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Stefanos Tsitsipas and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.De Minaur
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
6
6
F.Krajinovic
6
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
64
6
6
R.Berankis
77
2
4
View more matches
