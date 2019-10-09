Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
T.Fritz VS S.Tsitsipas
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Taylor Fritz - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Taylor
Fritz
Fritz
United States
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age22
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
66
6
4
T.Fritz
✓
78
3
6
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
T.Fritz
3
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
✓
79
6
A.Zverev
67
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
T.Fritz
5
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
2
4
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
6
6
F.Krajinovic
6
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
64
6
6
R.Berankis
77
2
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
78
A.Ramos
3
66
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
