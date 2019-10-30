The French duo were keen to put on a show in front of the home crowd, with Paire winning a point after two ‘tweeners.

But it was Monfils who ultimately prevailed, winning in 87 minutes to set up a third-round meeting with Radu Albot.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem battled past Milos Raonic in a match which saw just two of 14 break points converted.

Thiem won 7-6(5) 5-7 6-4 and will face Grigor Dimitrov in the next round after the Bulgarian saw off 12th seed David Goffin 7-5 6-3.

Elsewhere, seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Taylor Fritz 7-6(5) 6-3 and goes onto face Alex De Minaur, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(2) 7-6(1).

Denis Shapovalov fought from a set down to beat Fabio Fognini 3-6 6-3 6-3 and book a showdown with Alexander Zverev.

Christian Garin beat John Isner 7-6(5) 7-6(4) and takes on Jeremy Chardy for a place in the quarter-finals.