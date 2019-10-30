Le Buzz

And they did not disappoint with this point, which featured two ‘tweeners from Paire and a diving volley from Monfils, which ultimately fell short.

All Monfils could do was simply applaud while on the floor before getting up to hug his compatriot after the thrilling point.

Monfils also managed to have the last laugh, winning 6-4 7-6(4) to set up a third-round meeting with Radu Albot.