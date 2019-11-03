Playing in his first ever 1000-level final, Shapovalov started poorly, winning just three points in the first three games to trail 3-0.

The Canadian had beaten Alexander Zverev and Gael Monfils on his way to a semi-final clash with Rafael Nadal, who subsequently pulled out before the two could meet on court.

Djokovic meanwhile had been required to face in-form Grigor Dimitrov in his semi-final but expended almost as little energy as Shapovalov in a masterful victory over the Bulgarian.

His freshness was evident as he afforded Shapovalov precious little opportunity, dropping only five points on his serve en route to taking the first set 6-3.

Shapovalov held his own in the early stages of the second set after saving a break point in the very first game.

Video - Highlights: Djokovic overcomes Shapovalov in Paris final 00:43

However, Djokovic would not be so wasteful six games later when he forced two more break points but only needed one to take the lead in the set and move one step closer to his first title of the season.

Minutes later, Djokovic was champion in the French capital for the fifth time in his career as Shapovalov once again had no answer for the Serb's serve, but he was not the first: Kyle Edmund, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dimitrov had all been unable to force a single break point opportunity.

Djokovic will now head London for the ATP Tour Finals as world No 1 and the man to beat after his form in Paris.