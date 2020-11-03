Corentin Moutet has been withdrawn from the Paris Masters after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 21-year-old beat Salvatore Caruso in the opening round on Monday and was due to play Marin Cilic on Tuesday.

However, the tournament announced in a statement that Moutet had been withdrawn and placed in isolation.

Moutet also wrote on Instagram: “Thanks to @fftennis and @rolexparismasters for the invitation. Unfortunately, I cannot honour more than one match having contracted the coronavirus.

“My year ends here so I look forward to seeing you next year in Australia. Thank you for your messages of support. I am in good health despite everything.”

Joe Salisbury was forced to pull out of the doubles competition on Monday after he came in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Salisbury did not test positive for coronavirus and is asymptomatic, but has been isolated.

