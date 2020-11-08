Russian Daniil Medvedev claimed his third Masters title when he beat German Alexander Zverev 5-7 6-4 6-1 in the Paris final on Sunday.

The third seed, who also defeated Zverev in the Shanghai final last year, returned strongly to take his first title of the year.

Paris Masters Nadal gearing up for ATP Finals after 'positive' outing in Paris 9 HOURS AGO

Medvedev, 24, had more energy in the deciding set and made the most of his opportunities against an inconsistent Zverev, who had won five of their six previous meetings.

A double fault gave the Russian his eighth career ATP title after two hours and seven minutes.

Daniil Medvedev absolutely SMASHES racket after rally

Paris Masters Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final YESTERDAY AT 15:03