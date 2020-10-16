Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Paris Masters in France.

The 25-year-old six-time ATP event winner will not make the trip to Bercy as he continues to stay away from events taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

His last participation in competitive tennis was in February 2020 in Acapulco.

Kyrgios has spent much of his lockdown in various social media spats with fellow and former players, including Karen Khachanov, Alexander Zverev and Boris Becker.

He also said that he has spent his time, "feeding the hungry, helping open up new facilities for kids to get active."

Other players have also withdrawn from various upcoming events. Benoit Paire, Filip Krajinovic and Guido Pella are all out of ATP Cologne.

Fabio Fognini and Cristian Garin will also not take part at ATP Antwerp.

