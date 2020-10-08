The Paris Masters will take place as scheduled from October 31-November 8 at the Accor Arena, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) confirmed.

The tournament will welcome 1000 spectators per day in line with the Covid-19 health protocols in Paris.

It will follow the St Petersburg Open, back-to-back events in Cologne, a claycourt event in Sardinia, the European Open in Antwerp, the Erste Bank Open in Vienna and an indoor event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

