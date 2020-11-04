Rafael Nadal won his 1000th ATP match as he beat Feliciano Lopez 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the Paris Masters.

He won his first ATP match as a 15-year-old on 29 April 2002, a little over 18 years ago.

Tennis Nadal: I don't know how well Federer and I will play next season 31/10/2020 AT 10:47

Nadal went down 6-4 in his first set against his compatriot, and then looked on course for an embarrasing upset.

However he rescued the second 7-6 (2), before triumphing 6-4 in the third set.

Nadal won his 13th Roland Garros title three weeks ago to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record of 20 Grand Slam wins.

In Paris he now has the chance to continue an attempt to win his 36th ATP Masters 1000 title, which would tie him with men’s tennis number one Novak Djokovic.

Nadal will not have an easy time of it as he attempts to reach the final, with Pablo Carreno Busta in his side of the draw, with the Spaniard recently reaching the US Open semi-finals. David Goffin, the eighth seed in Paris, is also a likely opponent should Nadal progress, though he has yet to win this tournament a single time.

The 34-year-old Spaniard is currently ranked number two in the world but nothing he can do for the rest of the season will be enough to supplant Djokovic in the number one spot.

Djokovic secured his number one ranking for the rest of the year’s season last week, and the pair of them could meet in December’s ATP finals in London.

'Part of the game' - Nadal on never winning the Paris Masters

ATP Vienna Evans through to quarter-finals, Tsitsipas knocked out in Vienna 29/10/2020 AT 21:36