Rafael Nadal booked his spot in the last eight of the Paris Masters thanks to a 6-1, 7-6(3) win over Jordan Thompson.

Nadal has only reached the final once at the Bercy - back in 2007 - but now has a quarter-final tie against his fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta.

Nadal was in imperious form in the first set against his opponent, dropping just two points in his first three service games and breaking his compatriot twice.

Thompson tightened up his game in the second set, which was dominated by serve until Nadal was serving at 5-6, with the Australian having a set point at 30-40, which was quickly snuffed out by the French Open champion.

In the ensuing tiebreaker, Nadal converted his second match point to follow up Wednesday's win over Feliciano Lopez.

He meets Carreno Busta next after he beat Norbert Gombos 7-5, 6-2.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Daniil Medvedev defeated Alex De Minaur 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, Diego Schwartzman was highly impressive in beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-1, Milos Raonic breezed past Marcos Giron in straight sets and Ugo Humbert beat Marin Cilic in three.

