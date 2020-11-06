Rafael Nadal was forced to come from a set down to defeat fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno-Busta 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to reach the Paris Masters semi-finals.

Nadal was on the back foot for much of the first set, winning just five points on his compatriot's serve and digging deep on his own serve before eventually succumbing to the pressure and losing it 6-4.

The French Open champion almost made the worst possible start to the second set, saving three break points in the first game before sealing it at the death, coming back from 15-40 down on Carreno-Busta's serve in the final game to win it 7-5.

The decider was far more comfortable for the 34-year-old, as he rattled off the last five games to seal it 6-1.

Nadal will take on either Stan Wawrinka or Alexander Zverev, who meet in the final match of the day, in the last four.

In the other half of the draw, Daniil Medvedev cruised past sixth seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-1 and Milos Raonic was forced to dig deep to beat home hope Ugo Humbert 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7), saving two match points in the final-set breaker.

