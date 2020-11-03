Stan Wawrinka reached the second round of the Paris Masters with a straight-sets victory over Dan Evans.

Wawrinka hit 35 winners as he improved his head-to-head record against Evans to 5-0 with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win.

The world No 20 will next face Tommy Paul after he beat Gilles Simon in three sets.

"I’m really happy with my level today, I was serving and moving well,” said Wawrinka.

"He’s always been a tough opponent. I saved match point in St Petersburg [last month], saved match point in the [2016] US Open, three sets in Indian Wells [last year], tough sets today. It’s not easy to get through him. But I think today was one of my best matches against him."

Evans had two break points at 1-1 in the first set but failed to convert. The British No 1 was then broken in the next game and couldn’t get back into the set.

Neither player was able to earn a break point in the second set but Wawrinka won four points in a row in the tie-break to secure victory.

Richard Gasquet snapped a four-match losing streak as he beat Taylor Fritz 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Gasquet will next play sixth seed Diego Schwartzman.

Milos Raonic won 6-3, 6-2 against Aljaz Bedene while Marin Cilic advanced without playing as Corentin Moutet was withdrawn from the tournament following a positive Covid-19 result.

