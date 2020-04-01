Patrick McEnroe feeling fine after mild case of coronavirus

McEnroe, younger brother of seven-times Grand Slam champion John, said he had been tested after experiencing "some minor symptoms" about 10 or 11 days ago.

"My tests just came back positive," the 53-year-old said on Twitter. "That's the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%.

"I'm an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I'm doing absolutely fine."

McEnroe, 53, lives in the metropolitan New York City area, one of the hardest hit cities for the virus in the United States.

He reached a career high ranking of 28 before retiring in 1998, and was later a U.S. Davis Cup captain.

He is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN.