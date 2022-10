Tennis

'Peak fitness' Nick Kyrgios targets Japan Open defence, admits 'good money' guided end of season schedule

Nick Kyrgios said "I want to keep that kind of that fitness up" ahead of the end of the year as he is set to take part in the upcoming ATP 500 Japan Open. The Austrilian will return to play after losing the US Open quarter-finals last month. The world No. 20 is set to start the tournament against Taiwan's Tseng Chun-hsin.

00:01:54, 24 minutes ago