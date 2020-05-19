Tennis

Peruvian player gets two-year doping ban

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Peruvian player Arklon Huertas Del Pino has been handed a two-year ban for doping, the International Tennis Federation has said.

The 25-year-old was handed a provisional suspension in December after his sample, which he provided during a tournament in Lima, was found to contain cannabis.

"An Independent Tribunal determined that his violation was not intentional ... but found that he could not sustain his plea of No Significant Fault or Negligence," an ITF statement said late on Monday.

Tennis

ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players

2 HOURS AGO

Del Pino, who has a doubles ranking of 337, will be suspended till Oct. 23, 2021 after his period of ineligibility was back-dated to the date of sample collection, the ITF added. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Kim Coghill)

Play Icon
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime explains why 'hero' Noah would be dream opponent

18 HOURS AGO
Laver Cup

Kyrgios plays up Murray as 'better than Djokovic' during Instagram live chat

18 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

ITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players

2 HOURS AGO
Laver Cup

Kyrgios plays up Murray as 'better than Djokovic' during Instagram live chat

18 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Federer is the best but Djokovic tougher for Nadal, says uncle Toni

18 HOURS AGO
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Vote to watch your favourite Roland-Garros matches

21 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Auger-Aliassime explains why 'hero' Noah would be dream opponent

00:02:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Players' Cut: Nadal takes on Puerta as youngster at Roland-Garros

00:00:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

00:02:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

00:05:01
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Arsenal and Spurs ready to pounce as Brugge boss says star can leave - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Sports Explainer: Nadal's secrets of spin with huge forehand

21 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Nadal on epic Australian Open matches - My Grand Slam Journey

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Expectation management consuming Tottenham

23/02/2020 AT 22:30
Liga

Bale hits brace, sees red as Madrid salvage draw at Villarreal

01/09/2019 AT 18:01
Premier League

Battling Blades deny Lampard first home win

31/08/2019 AT 14:44
Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
China Championship

Mark Williams dispatches long-range red

27/09/2019 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Premier League

Mourinho rests Ibrahimovic, names Young as captain

16/04/2017 AT 12:56
Football

The Warm-Up: Craig Pawson for Prime Minister, Chelsea's run continues

15/12/2016 AT 07:03
Eurosport

LEGAL NOTICE

16/06/2014 AT 14:37
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleITF plans on new relief fund to support lower-level players
Next articleRowing-Row me to the moon, let me scull among the stars