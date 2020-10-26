Rafael Nadal swapped his racquet for a set of clubs over the weekend and secured a top-10 finish at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca.

Just weeks after securing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam when winning the French Open, Nadal was competing in a 60-strong field, reportedly featuring 23 pros and 37 amateurs.

Nadal's top-10 finish

The Spaniard ended the three-day tournament in joint-sixth, recording nine over par after 27 holes. On the final day, Nadal posted +5 after +2 on the opening two days of action on the Spanish island.

Nadal has a handicap of 1.5, ATP reported last year.

In pictures: Nadal playing golf

No caddie for Rafael Nadal at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca Image credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal analyses the lie of the land at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca Image credit: Getty Images

Nadal weighs up which iron to use at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca Image credit: Getty Images

