Rafael Nadal swapped his racquet for a set of clubs over the weekend and secured a top-10 finish at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca.

Just weeks after securing a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam when winning the French Open, Nadal was competing in a 60-strong field, reportedly featuring 23 pros and 37 amateurs.

Paris Masters
Djokovic pulls out of Paris Masters with no points to win
21/10/2020 AT 09:34

Nadal's top-10 finish

https://imgresizer.eurosport.com/unsafe/0x0/filters:format(jpeg):focal(1231x625:1233x623)/origin-imgresizer.eurosport.com/2020/10/26/2922887.jpg

The Spaniard ended the three-day tournament in joint-sixth, recording nine over par after 27 holes. On the final day, Nadal posted +5 after +2 on the opening two days of action on the Spanish island.

Nadal has a handicap of 1.5, ATP reported last year.

In pictures: Nadal playing golf

No caddie for Rafael Nadal at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca

Image credit: Getty Images

Rafael Nadal analyses the lie of the land at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca

Image credit: Getty Images

Nadal weighs up which iron to use at the Balearic Golf Championships in Mallorca

Image credit: Getty Images

Tennis
Rublev: Nadal is the 'the best athlete in history'
20/10/2020 AT 10:01
Tennis
The more things change the more they stay the same for French Open king Nadal
12/10/2020 AT 10:23