Players' Cut: Nadal holds off Federer in exhilarating point in 2011 final

Men's Final, 2014
Stage 20, Uninterrupted Coverage
Stage 20, Guillestre - Sant'Anna di Vinadio (134km)
Justine Henin and Mats Wilander are joined by a top panel to discuss one of the greatest players to ever pick up a racket: Rafa Nadal.
We catch up with one of Rafael Nadal's racket stringers, Pin Lay, and ask him for his secrets...
'Rafael Nadal', aka tennis impressionist Elliot Loney, interviews Eurosport's John McEnroe for some amusing tips...
Toni Nadal looks back on the 2009 Australian Open final when Roger Federer couldn't hold back the tears after losing to Rafael Nadal.
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, gives his views on the GOAT debate.
As part of Eurosport's Players' Cut focus on Rafael Nadal, his longtime mentor and coach, Toni Nadal, says facing Novak Djokovic is tougher than Roger Federer.
Want to know how and why Rafa Nadal has changed his serve to become an even better player? Eurosport expert Alex Corretja explains...
Felix Auger-Aliassime explains why his 'hero' Yannick Noah would be his dream opponent on the Tennis Legends vodcast.
As part of our special Players' Cut series focusing on the great Rafael Nadal, we look back on his match against Mariano Puerta at Roland-Garros.
We take an in-depth look at the secrets to Rafael Nadal's huge forehand and the amazing spin he generates with the shot.