Pliskova brushes aside Bertens to book final meeting with Kerber

Karolina Pliskova eased past Kiki Bertens 6-1 6-2 on Friday to reach the Nature Valley International final in Eastbourne.

Pliskova will play reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the final after her opponent withdrew through injury.

World number three Pliskova, who has not dropped a set so far, was in commanding form and was on court for just 56 minutes.

The Czech fired 21 winners and never faced a break point against the Dutch opponent who beat her in the fourth round at Wimbledon last year as she strolled into her third final at the venue in four years.

“I think I was just playing much better than last year, more free, and just went for it a little bit more,” Pliskova said at her post-match press conference.

“(Bertens) was always under pressure and I was just always attacking, even though she can still serve well at some points.

“But I was just coming to the net a little bit more than I was last year, so I think I just used my game better than I did last year against her.”

Kerber progressed after her opponent Ons Jabeur withdrew from the other semi-final with an ankle injury.

The German, a two-time runner-up at Eastbourne, will be seeking her first Nature Valley International title and defeated Pliskova the only time the two met on grass in the Birmingham final in 2015.