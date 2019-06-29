Pliskova knows tougher tests await at Wimbledon after winning in Eastbourne

Karolina Pliskova insisted she is not expecting to cruise through Wimbledon after easing to victory over reigning champion Angelique Kerber at the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.

Pliskova, ranked third in the world, had lost only 19 games in five matches on her way to the final and dropped just five more in a 6-1 6-4 victory in the final.

It was Pliskova’s second title in three years in Eastbourne but she has so far failed to find the same success at Wimbledon having never made it past the fourth round.

The Czech, who plays China’s Zhu Lin at the All England Club on Monday, said: “Of course, it’s going to be a new start. Nobody’s going to really think about this. Maybe me.

“I just want to totally forget about what was here. Just take maybe only the positives but not to be thinking that everything is going to go that easy as this week, because I never had a week like this, that I didn’t lose that many games. I felt like everything went quite smooth. For sure it’s not going to be like this in Wimbledon.”

Kerber, who defeated Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final last summer, faces German Tatjana Maria in the first round.

In the men’s tournament, Taylor Fritz won his first ATP title with a 6-3 6-4 victory over fellow American Sam Querrey.

Fritz beat top seed Kyle Edmund in the semi-finals and went one better than his maiden final in Memphis three years ago, defeating Querrey in exactly an hour without dropping serve.

The 21-year-old, ranked 42, said on atptour.com: “It’s so amazing. I almost can’t even believe it. I’m still trying to take it in. I’ve wanted to win a Tour title ever since I made the final of one when I was 18. It feels like I’ve just been waiting so long. I’m so happy.”

Fritz will play former finalist Tomas Berdych in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.