Tennis

Power of Sport: 'My goal is to be the best' - a young Novak Djokovic predicts his future success

Before becoming one of the greatest tennis players of all time, a 21-year-old Novak Djokovic had already started plotting his path to the top. Today, Djokovic has 21 Grand Slam singles titles to his name. One shy of Rafael Nadal's record.

