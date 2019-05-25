Putintseva fights back to win maiden singles title at Nuremberg

Top seed Putintseva converted six break points in all to finally win her first title in what was the third final of her career.

The 24-year-old Putintseva, who lost in the St Petersburg final in 2017 and Guangzhou final last year, had previously been defeated by Zidansek in the pair's only previous meeting in another three-setter in Morocco earlier this season.

It was Zidanesk who broke a visibly angry Putintseva to take the first set but the Kazakh, who is a two-times quarter-finalist at the French Open, gathered her composure to take the final two sets, dominating the third to bag the title.

Putintseva will not have much time to celebrate her victory though, as she heads to Roland Garros where she takes on Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in the first round of the French Open, while Zidanesk takes on Belgium's Elise Mertens. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)