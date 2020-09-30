After coming through the Roland Garros qualifiers, Zarazua became the first Mexican woman in more than 20 years to win a main draw match at a Grand Slam since Angelica Gavaldon reached the second round of the Australian Open in 2000.

Her 23rd birthday did not go according to plan but the short-statured Mexican managed to leave a mark under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier by handing a second-set bagel to world number five Svitolina.

"I think in the end she should be really proud of her performance today," the Ukrainian said of her opponent after completing her 6-3 0-6 6-2 victory.

"She is from the country with not lots of support but not so many players who achieved really big things. I think it gives you more pride. It gives you more confidence of yourself, I think. It's something that you are always dreaming about."

Zarazua showed glimpses of her potential when she defeated 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in February during her run to the semi-finals of the WTA event in Acapulco.

But Wednesday's match was her first against a top 20 player.

"I didn't know anything about her coming into the match, so I had to really check her game out," said Svitolina. "Was a little bit of a surprise for me.

"She is a very solid player. She moves the ball really good. For her small height, I think she moves quite good. I know that she beat Sloane Stephens before. She knows how to play on the big stages. She can play really good tennis."

Svitolina arrived in Paris after winning a title in Strasbourg on Saturday and also played the quarter-finals in Rome before that.

But the Ukrainian allayed doubts that she was tired.

"To be fair, I'm feeling fine," she said. "Every athlete I think experiences some kind of tightness or soreness. Me after winning the title, for sure, is a little bit of a different experience because normally I'm more fresher for the Grand Slam.

"Mentally I'm feeling better because I played lots of matches in a row. I'm feeling like I'm into the game mode... I need maybe (an) extra half hour massage." (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge)

