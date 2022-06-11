Andy Murray has been drawn against Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round of the Queen's Club Championships.

The Scot, who is a five-time champion at the ATP 500 tournament held in London, England, will face either reigning champion Matteo Berrettini or Dan Evans in the next round should he emerge victorious against Sonego.

Ad

In a stacked draw, sixth seed Denis Shapovalov - who reached the semi-finals in 2021 - takes on Tommy Paul while former world No. 3 Stanislas Wawrinka will play Frances Tiafoe.

ATP Stuttgart 'It was a good performance' - Murray overcomes Tsitsipas and advances to Stuttgart semi-finals A DAY AGO

Briton Cameron Norrie, who reached the final last year, begins his campaign against 2014 champion Grigor Dimitrov.

Jack Draper, who has won four ATP Challenger Tour titles this year, will play tournament debutant Taylor Fritz in the first round. Draper beat Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the tournament last year.

Lorenzo Musetti will play Bublik in the first round, while two-time Queen's champion Marin Cilic will take on British wildcard Liam Broady.

Queen's runs from June 13-19 ahead of Wimbledon which starts on June 27.

Roland-Garros 'Our situations are different' - Murray on Nadal playing through pain to win French Open YESTERDAY AT 10:25