QUIZ: Name the Grand Slam men's singles champions since 2000 - who aren't Federer, Nadal or Djokovic

Andy Murray kisses the Wimbledon 2016 trophy after beating Milos Raonic in the final
Image credit: Reuters
The Big Three have dominated men's tennis - but can you remember the players who have also picked up Grand Slam titles in the last 20 years?
