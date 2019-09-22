In an announcement on Twitter, the tournament said: "Following consultation with the Laver Cup competition doctor Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from his matches today due to a wrist injury."

Nadal, who won his fourth US Open earlier this month, had been due to compete for Team Europe against Nick Kyrgios and with Roger Federer in the doubles competition.

The tournament's announcement confirmed that, in line with the rules, Stefan Tsitsipas would play alongside Federer instead, while COminic Thiem would take the Spaniard's place against Kyrgios.

Video - Nadal in hysterics at signal problems during doubles 00:46

The news will come as a blow for Team Europe, who lost two matches yesterday, but remain two points ahead on seven against Team World's five.

“I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest.“ Nadal said.

Video - Nadal: I’ll make a better coach than Federer! 02:11

"The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I’m going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them and help Team Europe win the Laver Cup.”