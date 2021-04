Tennis

Rafael Nadal beats Kei Nishikori to reach the Barcelona Open quarter-finals

The world number three Rafael Nadal defeated Kei Nishikori of Japan 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 to reach the Barcelona Open quarter-finals on Thursday. The Spaniard will face unseeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain for a place in the semis.

00:01:19, an hour ago