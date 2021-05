Tennis

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to capture tenth Rome Masters title

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Rafael Nadal claimed his tenth Rome Masters title after completing a three-set win over Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final. It was Nadal and Djokovic's sixth meeting in the Rome final, with the former now victorious on four occasions. The Spaniard also improved his career record against Serbian Djokovic to 28 wins and 29 defeats from 57 meetings.

