Rafael Nadal beats Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-4 in Rome semi-final

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Rafael Nadal kept his time on court to a minimum by ending the surprising clay-court run of big-serving American Reilly Opelka by 6-4, 6-4 in the semi-finals at the Rome Masters. The 6-foot-11 Opelka hadn’t dropped a set this week and threatened early against Nadal with a series of huge forehands.

00:01:30, 37 minutes ago