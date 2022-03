Tennis

Rafael Nadal beats Reilly Opelka to reach quarter-finals in Indian Wells

Credit: Amazon Prime. Nursing a nagging foot injury, Rafael Nadal became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-5) on Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open. Only Novak Djokovic has gotten off to better starts since 1990. The Serb went 26-0 to begin 2020 and 41-0 to open 2011.

