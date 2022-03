Tennis

Rafael Nadal feels 'terrible' for Naomi Osaka, but crowd abuse 'in the real world, happens'

Spanish fourth seed and 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal said on Monday that he felt "terrible" for Naomi Osaka, but admitted that the abuse she suffered from a heckler in the crowd during her straight-sets, 6-0, 6-4, defeat by Veronika Kudermetova at Indian Wells in California "happens in the real world."

