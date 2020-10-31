Rafael Nadal has predicted that Roger Federer will make sure of a return to tennis, but the Spaniard is not sure when.

Both players were forced away from competitive tennis due to the coronavirus pandemic which kicked off a series of lockdowns and postponements.

Nadal is back in action and in September equalled Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams when he won yet another French Open. Meanwhile, the Swiss has undergone two knee surgeries, with his last serious action playing in Melbourne in the Australian Open, but he has now decided to start again in January 2021.

He is now back in action on practice courts, and Nadal said, "I see that Roger is already training, and I think he will come back quite well. How far can it go?

“Well, we can't know that. I don't know how I'm going to perform next year, let alone Federer. These days we often hear from each other; obviously, we discuss the tennis players' advice and critical situations.

“Today's situation is challenging, we have to find a solution given the current times, and I have to say that lately, we have been talking regularly.”

'It is a big honour!' - Nadal on equalling Federer's record

