Boris Becker hopes Rafael Nadal can get back to his best after picking up a lengthy injury at the Miami Open last month.

As a result, Nadal was ruled out for four to six weeks. He is absent from the Monte Carlo Masters and will also miss the Barcelona Open which starts on April 18.

Becker believes Nadal's injury is a "big setback" as he bids to win his 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open in May.

"Nadal was actually considered invincible until he injured himself in the semi-final against Alcaraz, who played for over three hours," the six-time Grand Slam title winner told Eurosport.

"Something must be wrong with his rib. I had that once too.

"It hurts a lot and it takes a long time until you can play properly again because you need it to breathe. And especially now for the clay court season, this is of course a big setback for him.

"Until the injury, he was considered the favourite for Roland Garros and now he has to get healthy again and play his first matches on clay. And it is not yet clear when he will start again.

"He won't play Monte Carlo. He also cancelled Barcelona, so Madrid at the earliest. Paris - that's in three weeks. So good luck that the Spaniard will be healthy."

Roger Federer is still absent from the tour having played just five events in 2021 before being forced to have surgery for a third time on his right knee.

Becker believes the 40-year-old has earnt the right to decide when he wants to return to the tour without any added pressure.

He added: "With Roger, I abstain from my opinion. As long as he thinks he wants to play, then let him. We are happy if he still does.

"He has every right in the world to decide when he plays again. He's earned it, worked for it, and in this respect: as long as he still calls himself a tennis player, we have to recognise him as such."

