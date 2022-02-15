The tournament director for the Monte Carlo Masters has praised Rafael Nadal’s “superhuman” efforts in winning the 2022 Australian Open.

Nadal came from two sets down in an epic final to beat Daniil Medvedev and claim a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Ad

The success came just a month after Nadal had returned to the ATP Tour, having missed the second half of 2021 with a foot injury.

Tennis Nadal 'in the mood' for the clay-court season - Corretja 3 HOURS AGO

"What Rafael Nadal did in Australia, to me, is worthy of a Netflix movie,” Zeljko Franulovic told Var-Martin.

“I've never seen that. It is something superhuman. Nadal has extraordinary mental strength.

"We must not forget Daniil, who had an equally incredible match. It takes two for [a match like that]."

Medvedev looked to be on course for his second Grand Slam title in a row after establishing a commanding lead on Rod Laver Arena.

But Nadal roared back to move one ahead of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam standings.

Nadal could next play alongside Medvedev in Acapulco on February 21, although he is yet to confirm his schedule after Melbourne.

There are also two Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami in March before attentions turn to the clay, with Monte Carlo the curtain-raiser for the change of surface.

Rafa Nadal (Monte Carlo) Image credit: Getty Images

Franulovic has no doubts that Nadal will be in Monte Carlo, a tournament he has won 11 times.

"For me, there is no need to even announce it," he said.

"He will be there, it is one of his favourite tournaments and ideal in his preparation for Roland Garros. He will come here to win, as always, with his 11 titles".

Nadal is unlikely to push himself too much over the next few months and will instead set his sights on a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title at the French Open.

Speaking about his schedule after the Australian Open final he said: “I signed up for Acapulco and Indian Wells, but I have to make a decision that are in accordance with what my body allows me to do.

Spanish commentators overcome with emotion as Nadal wins match point

“Acapulco is the closer one, I would like to be there but I have to see what are the perspective.”

Nadal has won the Mexican Open three times, twice when it was played on clay and once on hard courts in 2020.

He hasn't been spotted much on the tennis court since his Australian Open triumph, but has been on the golf course.

Nadal finished second at the Balearic Mid Amateur Men's Championship in Mallorca, shooting seven-over par at the 82-man event.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Tennis GOAT race to be derailed by age - Toni Nadal YESTERDAY AT 19:18