Some records are meant to be broken. Some are not.

The decision all-but ends the potential possibility of a never-ending match. It brings uniformity to the four majors and means Novak Djokovic’s victory over Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon final (13-12 in the fifth set) and Federer’s epic win over Andy Roddick in the 2009 Wimbledon final (16-14 in the fifth set) will be the last of their kind.

The French Open has been the final major to fall in line.

The US Open has been utilising tie-breaks in all sets since 1970. The Australian Open moved to a first-to-10 tie-break at 6-6 in the fifth set in 2019. Wimbledon also ended the possibility of marathon matches that year, deciding that 12-12 in the final set was the time to settle things with a tie-break. The French Open had continued with traditional scoring that means a player needs to win by two clear games in the final set. But this year in Paris, and henceforth in all Grand Slam events, there will be a tie-break in the fifth set, with the first player to 10 points progressing as the winner.

Even with the change there is still the slight possibility that the match could go on forever, as a player will still need to win the fifth-set tie-break by two clear points. It’s hard to imagine any match now lasting for 11 hours and five minutes, though, as the record-smashing three-day epic between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut did at Wimbledon in 2010.

There are some who will miss matches like that. Some who will argue that they are part of tennis’ tradition. Rafael Nadal said after beating Reilly Opelka in two tie-breakers in the last 16 of Indian Wells that he was indifferent to the change.

“I honestly don't have a clear opinion. I am not in favour or not against. I think that's what they decided. Happy with it or not? I don't care. Honestly, I don't think it is going to make a big difference."

American Taylor Fritz was more enthused after beating Alex de Minaur in a third-set tie-break at Indian Wells.

“I think it's more exciting probably for the fans to be able to see that match tiebreaker. But I will kind of miss seeing people at 20-20 or like 14-14 in the fifth, and going and watching that. That's just like an absolute battle.

"I think it does suck for those [players] because you're so done for your next match if you have one of those. But it's tradition and I will miss seeing those crazy battles. But it's probably good for fans and good for the players if they want to move forward in the tournament. I think if I find myself in one of those in the future I'll be pretty happy that they have that rule now.”

It’s hard to imagine that even the staunchest of tennis traditionalists would have enjoyed sitting through much of Isner and Mahut’s serve-fest, or even the relatively-short-by-comparison six-hour-and-36-minute Wimbledon semi-final between Isner and Kevin Anderson in 2018 that was eventually won by the South African.

Both contests left the players exhausted: Isner was beaten in just 74 minutes in his next match in 2010 by Thiemo de Bakker and Anderson was not in the physical shape needed to test Djokovic in the 2018 final. It was perhaps seeing such a one-sided final that swayed organisers into introducing the final-set tie-break rule the next year.

It could perhaps be argued that the longer a match goes on the more the tension and drama grows, and invariably the best moments of a great match are near the end, when one player is close to winning and either does so or is denied by his opponent. But what if it doesn’t really feel like either player is close to winning?

John Isner (L) and Nicolas Mahut (R) Image credit: Getty Images

The final set between Isner and Anderson in 2018 went on for two hours and 50 minutes and it took until the 15th game before the first break-point chance. The next break points didn’t come until the 21st and 34th games. By then the players were growing weary and so were the fans. There was the uniqueness of the occasion to enjoy – the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history – but there wasn’t too much enjoyment from the tennis itself. Some of those on Centre Court were probably frustrated the match went on so long that the second semi-final between Nadal and Djokovic was pushed back late in the evening and didn’t finish.

Adding a defined finishing point should add to the drama. It should help with scheduling, and it should help prevent players being totally worn down.

There will still be long matches. The 2022 Australian Open final between Nadal and Daniil Medvedev went on for five hours and 24 minutes, and didn’t even go to a fifth-set tie-break. Nadal’s quarter-final win in Melbourne over Denis Shapovalov lasted four hours and 10 minutes, after which Nadal said he was “completely destroyed”. Some will say even a four-hour match is too long, and perhaps five-set matches will be next on the chopping board, or at least only playing five-set matches in the latter stages of Grand Slams. There may also be consideration over whether five-set matches should be introduced at some stage of the women’s draw in Grand Slams.

Changes to the number of sets would feel more substantial than adding tie-breaks at 6-6 in the fifth set. The Grand Slam Board say this move has been done to “enhance the experience for the players and fans alike”, and it’s difficult to disagree. A few potential classic matches may be cut short, but a first-to-10 tie-break brings its own drama and should be a satisfactory conclusion.

