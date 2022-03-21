Tennis

Rafael Nadal on first loss of season to Taylor Fritz in Indian Wells final - 'I wanted to make it perfect before clay'

Rafael Nadal reacts to his first loss of the season to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. "Honestly, I wanted to make it perfect before clay. Have been very, very, very beautiful. Honestly, I am sad because the way I was not able to compete. It is tough to have these feelings, especially every day, but in the final is very, very ugly. But, yeah, in sport it is not about talking of the past."

00:01:36, 22 minutes ago