Tennis

Rafael Nadal plans to play Wimbledon, 'excited' to travel to London after French Open crown and injuries

Rafael Nadal plans to play at Wimbledon and is "excited" to travel to London after his French Open crown and concerns over injuries. Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

00:00:52, an hour ago