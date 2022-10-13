Rafa Nadal has taken to Twitter to thank his supporters for their well wishes after the birth of his newborn.

Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, gave birth to the couple’s first child last week, a baby boy, in Mallorca.

Fans and tennis colleagues have sent the 36-year-old and his wife congratulatory messages, and in response, Nadal tweeted: “Hello everyone. After a few days and many loving messages, I just wanted to thank you all! We are very happy, and everyone is very well! A big hug.”

The birth of his son came two weeks after Nadal celebrated his friend and tennis rival Roger Federer’s retirement at the Laver Cup alongside Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

When Federer retired, Nadal was one of many who expressed their sadness at the announcement, tweeting: "Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come.It's a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It's been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that.

"For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, your family and enjoy what's ahead of you. I'll see you in London."

The 22-time Grand Slam winner started the current season with many doubters, as he had only played two matches in the second half of the 2021 season. Dealing with a foot injury, Nadal won the ATP 250 Melbourne event, before heading to the Australian Open, where he turned Marcos Giron, Yannick Hanfmann and Karen Khachanov in the opening rounds.

In the quarter-finals, he took on Denis Shapovalov, beating the Canadian 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 in four hours and eight minutes. He then claimed victory against Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final to come up against Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal spectacularly came from two sets down to beat Medvedev 2-6 6-7 6-4 6-4 7-5, lifting his 21st Major trophy as the first player in history.

"I was exhausted way before the fifth set, but I had to push myself to the limits and give my everything,” Nadal said after his win.

“I found myself in almost an impossible situation in the third set, missing my chances in the second and not knowing would my body endure the effort. I saved those break points in the third set's sixth game, I do not remember how, and changed the match's dynamic.”

Nadal’s second Grand Slam of the season came at Roland Garros, where he lifted an unprecedented 14th French Open trophy after defeating Norway's Casper Ruud.

It was a dominant tournament from the Spaniard, as he was able to see off world No.1 and defending champion Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

After his win, he mentioned his support system, saying: “Team, family, everybody who is there, it’s just completely amazing the things that are happening this year, so I just can thank you very, very much for all the things that you are doing with me and you did over the years, no? Without you, nothing of this will be possible, without any doubt. Especially in the very tough moment that we went through in terms of injuries.

“If I don’t have great support from team, family, everybody that has been next to me, [none] of this will be possible... So many, many thanks for everything.”

He added: “I don’t know what can happen in the future, but I’m going to keep fighting to try to keep going, so many thanks. Thank you very much, everyone.”

Nadal should be back in action in November at the Nitto ATP Finals.

